India’s rainfall in June was 18% above normal: IMD

The month of June saw above-normal rainfall of 18 per cent across the country.

In fact, the IMD has categorised the rainfall in three States — Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar — as large excess during the period.

Eight States, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam and Telangana, received excess rainfall during the period. While the north-eastern State of Meghalaya received excess rainfall, Manipur and Mizoram witnessed deficient rainfall during June. In all, nine States/Union Territories witnessed deficient rainfall during the month.

The remaining States/Union Territories recorded normal rainfall for June.

The IMD figures stated that the country as a whole recorded rainfall of 196.2 mm in June against the normal rainfall of 166.9 mm during the period.

This interactive data visualisation gives one a picture of the rainfall received by the States and Union Territories during June.