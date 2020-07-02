National

India’s rainfall in June was 18% above normal: IMD

A J Vinayak Mangaluru | Updated on July 02, 2020 Published on July 02, 2020

The IMD figures stated that the country as a whole recorded rainfall of 196.2 mm in June   -  The HIndu Chennai

The month of June saw above-normal rainfall of 18 per cent across the country.

In fact, the IMD has categorised the rainfall in three States — Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar — as large excess during the period.

Eight States, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam and Telangana, received excess rainfall during the period. While the north-eastern State of Meghalaya received excess rainfall, Manipur and Mizoram witnessed deficient rainfall during June. In all, nine States/Union Territories witnessed deficient rainfall during the month.

The remaining States/Union Territories recorded normal rainfall for June.

The IMD figures stated that the country as a whole recorded rainfall of 196.2 mm in June against the normal rainfall of 166.9 mm during the period.

This interactive data visualisation gives one a picture of the rainfall received by the States and Union Territories during June.

Published on July 02, 2020
weather news
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Pre-monsoon desilting of rivers, nallahs in Greater Mumbai at 116% of original plan; Opposition leader says only 30% achieved