India’s Serum applies to conduct local trial for Novavax vaccine: CEO

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s biggest vaccine maker, has applied to local authorities to conduct a small domestic trial of Novavax Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine, which was found to be 89.3 per cent effective in a UK trial.
Serum expected a decision on an Indian trial of Novavax’s vaccine soon, Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla told Reuters on Friday, hours after the US company reported the efficacy data.
“We have already applied to the drug controller’s office for the bridging trial, a few days ago,” Poonawalla said. “So they should also give that approval soon now.”
Novavax’s UK trial, which enrolled 15,000 people aged 18 to 84, is expected to be used to apply for use in Britain, the EU and other countries.
SII is already bulk producing a vaccine created by Oxford University and Astra Zeneca, and Poonawalla told Reuters earlier this month that his company would manufacture “upwards of 40-50 million doses per month” of the Novavax vaccine from around April.
Also read: UN chief lauds India’s Covid-19 vaccine assistance to nations
Indian health officials say they generally ask for so-called bridging trials to determine if a vaccine is safe and generates an immune response in its citizens whose genetic makeup can be different from people in western nations.
There are, however, provisions under rules introduced in 2019 to waive such trials in certain conditions. Pfizer Inc requested an exception while seeking an emergency-use authorisation for its vaccine developed with German partner BioNTech SE, a request the government has turned down.
The Pfizer vaccine has not been approved in India, whose immunisation campaign is using a home grown one developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
₹1370 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1355134213831395 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals at current ...
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
As one of rock history’s most admired albums turns 50 this year, a look at the stories that built Led Zeppelin ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...