In a clear signal of unleashing Mission Kerala movement of BJP ahead of Parliamentary elections 2024, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kickstarted a campaign in Kochi on Monday in connection with a youth conclave Yuvam 23 at the Sacred Heart College Grounds in Thevara.

Departing from the fixed schedule of the road show by travelling in an open jeep in the entire 1.8 km stretch, the Prime Minister chose to walk along half the distance while greeting the hundreds of people who had thronged either side of the road.

Later addressing the youth, the Prime Minister said the 21 st century belongs to India and the country has the potential to change the world structure. Today, India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and the youth in the country are the major catalyst for this growth. “I have confidence and expectations in you to take the country forward and facilitate it”, he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition for aiding corruption in various States, the Prime Minister said the government at the Centre, instead, has created more opportunities for the youth. The youth has the capacity to bring changes and the Yuvam 23 in Kerala is an indication in that effort, he said adding that the present government and the youth in the country hold similar vision in terms of development.

He also praised the Kerala youth for showing their professionalism in the recently concluded G20 Sherpa meeting at Kumarakom.

Referring to Kerala, the Prime Minister said the fisheries sector is playing a major role in the development of the State’s economy. The Centre has given adequate financial assistance to the fisheries sector in Kerala as part of developing a Blue Economy for modernising the fisheries sector to construct fishing harbours, cold storage facilities etc by pumping in ₹800 crore.

On the Sudan conflict, he said the country has launched Operation Kaveri to evacuate the stranded Indians from the violence-hit African country. The Union Minister of Statre for External Affairs V Muralidharan has been assigned to coordinate the efforts.