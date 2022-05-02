IndiGo launches direct flight between Mangaluru-Hubballi

Passengers from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) now have direct flight connectivity to Hubballi airport in Karnataka.

Operated by IndiGo using an ATR aircraft, the inaugural flight from Hubballi landed in Mangaluru on Sunday evening with 48 passengers. The return flight carried 36 passengers to Hubballi.

IndiGo will operate the flights to Hubballi on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The flight will depart from Hubballi at 5.15 pm and reach Mangaluru at 6.05 pm. The flight from Mangaluru will depart at 6.35 pm and reach Hubballi at 7.20 pm.

IndiGo celebrated the occasion by dedicating a check-in counter exclusively for Hubballi passengers. The airport presented a traditional water cannon salute to the aircraft, as it taxied to the parking stand.

An MIA spokesperson said the new flight reaffirms the airport’s commitment to add new sectors – both domestic and international. The airport would extend all help to airlines that wish to start flights to and from Mangaluru, and the summer schedule would create more such flying opportunities for passengers, he added.