Indira IVF, touted to be the country’s largest network of infertility treatment hospitals, has forayed into Nepal with a hospital in Kathmandu.

This marks its first move beyond Indian borders, setting in motion its next phase of growth, supported by global private equity firm EQT, which became Indira IVF’s majority owner in July 2023, said a note from the network. In fact, the network looks to expand to South-East Asia, West Asia, Europe and Africa, it added.

“Fertility issues are prevalent in developed and developing nations, where high costs, societal stigmatisation, and limited availability of solutions contribute to the challenges. The complexities of infertility, experienced by both men and women, add to its multifaceted nature. This global demand for fertility care spans diverse regions and demographics, underscoring the imperative for comprehensive solutions,” said the note. Indira IVF’s hospitals in India have seen over 400 patients from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka visiting for their infertility treatment.

‘fertility rates fall’

Kshitiz Murdia, Chief Executive and co-founder of Indira IVF, said: “Nepal has witnessed a consistent decline in fertility rates, reaching a low of 1.799 births per woman in 2023, in contrast to India’s 2.0 births per woman reported for 2019-21. As the first organised assisted reproductive technology (ART) player from India entering the country, Indira IVF plans to establish five more clinics nationwide to address the growing demand and provide accessible fertility solutions to families.”

An active investor in healthcare over three decades, EQT has invested more than $25 billion in over 200 healthcare companies across every stage of their development, from early-stage life sciences start-ups to global market leaders. In order to maintain standardisation, all specialists and staff members globally will be trained at Indira Fertility Academy (IFA). Recognised by the Merck Foundation and British Fertility Society, said the note.