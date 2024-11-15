As Kashmir Valley braces for an unforgiving winter, declining water levels in rivers have begun taking a toll on the region’s powerhouses.

Reports indicate that the state-owned power plants are currently generating 304 MW, well below their installed capacity of 1140 MW due to a considerable drop in the water levels of the rivers.

The protracted power cuts and unannounced outages are perennial issues experienced by the people in water-rich Kashmir, particularly during frosty winters due to dip in water levels.

Both the state and Centre hydropower projects during winter generate around 600 MW, significantly lower than their installed capacity of 3500 MW owing to the depletion in water levels in the rivers.

A general feeling among the people in the Valley is that the power generated by NHPC hydro projects in Jammu and Kashmir is sold to other states, leaving the region in an energy crisis. The major powerhouses commissioned by the NHPC include 690 MW Salal, 480 MW Uri-I, 240 MW Uri-II, 390 MW Dulhasti, 330 MW Koshanganga, 120 MW Sewa, 44 MW Nimo Bazgo and 44 MW Chutak.

Real Obstacle

On November 12, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while speaking at a conference of Power Ministers of States and UTs, termed the Indus Water Treaty ( IWT) as a major obstacle to harnessing the full potential of water resources.

Abdullah underlined that Jammu and Kashmir was only permitted to develop the run-of-the-river projects, which impacted the region’s economy. He sought compensation from the Centre.

Under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) signed in 1960 between India and Pakistan, with the World Bank as a signatory, India was granted control over the eastern rivers—Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas—while Pakistan was given control over the western rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.

The treaty allows India to develop run-of-the-river projects on the western rivers, but bars it from storage or altering the flow.

Reacting to Abdullah’s remarks, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that the Chief Minister should seek return of projects from the Centre.

She termed the IWT as a settled issue and its reopening could create tension between India and Pakistan.

Mehbooba sought the return of at least two power projects to Jammu and Kashmir.

A Kashmir based economist, who wished anonymity, said that the treaty had incurred economic losses to Jammu and Kashmir by hindering its economic progress due to restricted use of waters.

“In the absence of seamless electricity, industrial growth is not possible”, he said.

He added that a substantial compensation from the Centre could mitigate the losses and support the region’s economic development.

