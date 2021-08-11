IndusInd Bank supported para-athletes qualify for upcoming Paralympic Games

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Induslnd Bank on Tuesday said that 21 para-athletes that it supports under its ‘Para Champions’ Programme will be representing the country at the upcoming 2020 Summer Paralympic Games set to kickstart in Tokyo from August 24.
Overall, the Bank supports 43 para-athletes under its ‘Para Champions’ Programme, in collaboration with GoSports Foundation across 7 disciplines from 14 States by helping them fulfil their nutrition, fitness and conditioning, medical support as well as domestic and international training requirements.
Sanjeev Anand, Head – Commercial & Rural Banking and In-charge of IndusInd for Sports, IndusInd Bank said, “It is a matter of great pride to witness 21 of the Bank’s supported Para Champions represent India at the Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo. In fact, 40 per cent of the overall contingent that will represent the country are part of this programme, which is a momentous achievement. We shall now wait to see them take centre stage with some of the best para-athletes across the globe, and wish them the very best for all their endeavours.”
These 21 athletes will compete across disciplines such as Javelin throw, Shooting, Swimming, Archery, Badminton, High jump among others.
