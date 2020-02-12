Industrial houses exploring investments in North Karnataka including in EV manufacturing : Jagadish Shettar

Leading industrial houses including Tata Group and Hindujas have assured Karnataka to send their investment-study teams to explore opportunities in manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs) in the State, said Jagadish Shettar, Large and Medium Industries Minister.

Addressing reporters on ‘Invest Karnataka Hubballi’ meet to be held on February 14, Shettar said “Industrial houses have assured us to send their teams to study investment opportunities in Karnataka in addition to few representatives of a China-based company. Also the government has invited and held talks with Godrej Group, Jyoti Labs, and companies”

The Invest Karnataka Hubballi for the first time is showcasing nine districts of north Karnataka mainly Mumbai-Karnataka districts. With this, the industrial sector is expected to see focused attention in cities like Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Haveri, Vijayapura, and Kalaburagi.

“There is a necessity to showcase the capabilities of tier-II and -III cities in Karnataka and make way for industrial development in these cities,” said Shettar.

“In order to provide thrust in this direction, Invest Karnataka Hubballi is being organised by State government,” he added.

According to the Minister more than 1,000 industrialists are expected to participate in the event. During the roadshows held in Mumbai and Hyderabad, several industrialists and businessmen, have expressed keen interest in investing in northern parts of Karnataka.

Shettar said that investors are expressing interest in sectors such as textiles, solar power and food parks. Recently, a meeting was convened with Baba Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali, about setting up a food park and a team from Patanjali will be visiting Hubballi to study the feasibility.

The meet will be inaugurated by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi; Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, DV Sadananda Gowda; and Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi will also be participating.

Shettar said that Hubballi and Dharwad, with the availability of raw materials, are ideal for major investments. The government has come forward to set up an FMCG cluster in the city. He added that to avail more information on the cluster and attract investors, a delegation led by him had visited Guwahati.

The Minister said there is over 2,500-acres land available in Kadechur Industrial Area in Yadagir and a few companies have come forward to set up their industrial units.Also under KIADB allotment, land is available and more is being acquired in the region.