Industrial Parks Rating System: 41 sites, mostly from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, are ‘leaders’

A total of 41 industrial parks, mostly from Maharashtra and Rajasthan, have been assessed as “leaders” in the second edition of the Industrial Park Ratings System (IPRS) report released by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Tuesday.

About 90 industrial parks, from States, including Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Karnataka, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, have been rated under the ‘challenger’ category, while 185 have been rated as ‘aspirers’. These ratings are assigned on the basis of key existing parameters and infrastructure facilities.

Report released

“I am sure this rating exercise will be instrumental in contributing to India’s growth story and charting out the path of progress for both the industry and the country,” said Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash at the launch of the report on Tuesday.

The Minister said the report is an extension of the India Industrial Land Bank, which features more than 4,400 industrial parks in a GIS-enabled database to help investors identify their preferred location for investment.

The portal is currently integrated with industry-based GIS systems of 21 States and UTs, and plot-wise information in these are updated on a real-time basis, he said. “We expect to achieve pan-India integration by December,” he added.

Data for investors

Investors can even remotely refer to the report to identify suitable investable land area, as per the parameters of infrastructure, connectivity, business support services and environment and safety standards, and make informed investment decisions.

The IPRS pilot exercise was launched in 2018 with the objective of enhancing industrial infrastructure competitiveness and supporting policy development for enabling industrialisation across the country. Based on the learnings, the government started the IPRS 2.0 in 2020. All the States and 51 SEZs, including 29 private ones, have participated.

“Ratings have been undertaken for 449 out of 478 nominations received. The feedback survey involved responses from 5,700 tenants,” the release stated.

India Industrial Land Bank (IILB) provides details of over 5.6 lakh hectares, roughly the size bigger than 30-40 countries, on the click of a button and prospective entrepreneurs can apply sitting from anywhere across the world, said DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain.