Industrial parks to be set up in all Andhra Pradesh districts

The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to establish world-class industrial parks, one each in all the 13 districts, according to State Industries and IT Minister M Goutham Reddy.
He was speaking at the first Consulate Business Meet organised here on Wednesday by the Department of Industries and the AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation.
The meet was attended by consuls-general and trade commissioners representing Russia, France, Iran, Italy, Thailand, Columbia, Canada, Germany, Korea, Belgium and other countries. The meet was part of an exercise to develop 974-km coastline in the State.
The minister said the State government would provide good governance and a corruption-free and transparent administration with ease of doing of business at all levels. The district collectors had been appointed as nodal officers to to give most of the clearances to prospective entrepreneurs.
One of the thrust areas for the new government was the promotion of electric vehicles, he said. A maritime policy was also being finalised. Priority was being accorded to investments in food processing industries and cold chains. Another area, he said, was to promote world-class testing labs for seafood. As AP did not have good testing centres for quality certification, the exporters were being forced to send their consignments to Kerala for tests.
Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao elaborated the government’s plan to develop tourism and sought investment in the sector.
TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy spoke on potential to promote temple tourism. Earlier, AP Chambers president G Sambasiva Rao welcomed the gathering.
Later, while interacting with the media, Goutham Reddy clarified that the new government did not have any proposal to shelve the Adani Data Park proposed to be set up in Visakhapatnam for which the previous government had signed a MoU. The new government is revoking most of the agreements signed by the previous TDP government.
The question was posed to him in that context.
