Industrialists urge TN govt for partial opening of manufacturing units

Leading industrialists from Tamil Nadu urged Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami for partial opening of industrial units, at least in critical sectors such as manufacturing and MSME. Some sought economic stimulus for their respective industries.

Palaniswami today met via video conferencing the industrialists — Venu Srinvasan of TVS Motors; N Srinivasan of India Cements; R Dinesh of TVS Supply Chains; Vellayan Subbiah of Tube Investments; PR Venketrama Rajah of Ramco Cements and Aqeel Ahmed Panaruna of Council of Leather Exports.

The discussion was to identify industrial units that should be opened as per government regulations. Considering the number of cases, the State government had decided against relaxing the lockdown on April 20.

The cement industry can resume operations once permission is obtained. There is no problem in producing and selling cement. However, transporting cement is the main problem as trucks are struck midway and are unavailable, N Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman and MD, India Cements, told the Chief Minister.

With no income and financial strain, the industry will face enormous difficulty if the lockdown continues. It will have problems in raising funds from banks and paying salary to employees in future, he added.

For the leather industry, Panaruna sought financial support measures considering that Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the industry resulting in cancellation of export orders to the tune of ₹2,800 crore for Tamil Nadu-based exporters. Revival of economic activities is also important for the industry for survival, he said.

Covid-19 cases rise to 1,683

Meanwhile, a further 54 persons tested positive for cornonavirus in Tamil Nadu today to take the total number of cases in the State to 1,683.

Of the total 54 infected today, 27 are in Chennai, and the total number of cases in the city touched the 400-mark. Coimbatore, which had nil cases today, is at a distant second with 134 and Tirupur (one case today) is in third position with 110 cases.

Today, 90 positive patients were discharged to take the total number of patients discharged so far to 752. Today, 6,954 blood samples were tested. Two Covid-19 positive patients died today to take the total deaths due to the virus to 20, says the data provided by the State Health Department.