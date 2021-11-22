Industries Minister P Rajeeve to inaugurate TiEcon Kerala

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
The 10th edition of Kerala’s largest conference on Entrepreneurship -- ‘TiEcon Kerala 2021 -- will be held on November 25, 26 and 27.
P. Rajeeve, the State Industries Minister will inaugurate the conference on Thursday. P. T. R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, Tamil Nadu, will address the valedictory session on November 27.
TiEcon Kerala 2021 is being held on the theme ‘Despite the pandemic' focusing on adapting to the new normal and reviving businesses.
The event will be held in the hybrid platform -- seamlessly interfacing a physical as well as a fully digital format. About 200 participants and over 1000+ delegates ars expected to participate in the physical and virtual event, respectively.
The conference is being organised by Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Kerala Chapter, the largest not-for-profit global organisation for fostering entrepreneurship.
The event would instil confidence and provide guidance to practising entrepreneurs, start-up entrepreneurs, prospective entrepreneurs and professionals to catalyse growth in their respective fields, said Ajit Moopan, President, TiE Kerala.
Online registration for the virtual event has begun. Log on to https://tieconkerala.org
TiEcon Kerala 2021 will feature more than 40 speakers from across the globe. Mentoring Masterclasses, Start-up showcases and curated networking are some of the other highlights of the conference. More than 40 prominent investors and fund houses are expected to participate.
KPMG, the knowledge partner at the event, will organise an interactive physical platform for start-ups viz; Startup Bootcamp. Also, a luncheon meeting with high networth Individuals and KPMG on November 26 will offer opportunities for start-ups and entrepreneurs to interact and network with KPMG officials, a press release said.
