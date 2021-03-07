Industry wants GST rate cut on branded snacks, commonly used food items

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
With all eyes set on the next GST Council meet, expected to take place later this month, the clamour for reducing GST on branded packaged snacks and commonly-used food items is rising. The packaged food industry is seeking reduction in GST on ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook and instant food mixes.
In a letter sent to the Finance and Food Processing Ministries, industry chamber Assocham urged the Central government to cut GST on commonly-used food products such as pickles, chutneys, sauces and fruit drinks to 5 per cent from the current slab of 12 per cent.
“These food products are used by all segments of the society and are not elitist products and can be seen being served at road side stalls, street vendors, community festivals, places of pilgrimage, institutional messes, etc to common citizens,” the industry chamber pointed out.
With reports that the GST Council is mulling a proposal of merging the existing GST slabs, Assocham has also recommended a cautious approach so that food products that are currently attracting lower GST do not come under a higher slab.
“Due diligence should be done during this (merging of GST slabs). Otherwise, it may further create anomalies..as some products which initially were in lower slab, may come under higher slab with the difference being passed on to the consumers.
The processed food industry is already requesting to keep all its products at either 0 per cent or maximum 5 per cent.
If it is further increased, it will create huge gaps and further discourage new players from venturing into processing,” the letter added.
The industry chamber also said that the anomaly between higher tax on branded or packaged snack foods and lower tax on non-branded or unpackaged snack foods needs to be removed. It added that GST on branded snack foods such as namkeens, bhujias, fruit & vegetable chips (made of potato, banana, etc), should be reduced to 5 per cent from the current 12 per cent.
Any shift in consumption from branded to unbranded food products reduces revenues for the government and proves to be counter-productive and so all snack food products whether branded or non-branded should be placed at 5 per cent slab, the letter pointed out.
The packaged food industry has also raised concerns about GST rates levied on processes such as cutting, brining, syruping, pulping and crushing of fruits and vegetable which attracts either 5 per cent or 12 per cent GST. Assocham. in its letter. said these processes should be placed at 0 per cent GST,in a bid to encourage reduction of wastage of perishable fruits and vegetables.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...