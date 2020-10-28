Infosys turns carbon neutral 30 years ahead of 2050 Paris Agreement

Infosys has turned carbon neutral 30 years ahead of 2050, the timeline set by the Paris Agreement and published its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Vision for 2030, according to information filed with the BSE.

ESG announcement is part of Infosys’ long-standing commitments focused across core areas: climate change, technology for good, diversity and inclusion, energising local communities, ethics and transparency, data privacy and information management. This legacy of purpose and impact has inducted the company into the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and made it part of the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets Indices.

As part of its ongoing ESG efforts, including leveraging renewables, orchestrating energy efficiencies and driving unique fully funded community-based carbon offset projects, Infosys is now carbon neutral in compliance with PAS 2060 standards, an internationally recognised standard to verify the accuracy of claims and help companies achieve true carbon neutrality. According to The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Infosys’ work campuses are some of the most energy-efficient in the world. In fact, over the past years, the company has reduced its per capita electricity consumption by over 55 percent with the ambition to transition to renewable energy.