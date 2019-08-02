Infra, talent at lower costs makes Hyderabad preferred business destination: report

Infrastructure, availability talent at lower costs, political stability, and ‘open accommodation culture’ seem to be the the USP (unique selling propositions) of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Global Technology Destination, the maiden survey conducted by Hyderabad Software Exporters Association (HYSEA) and consulting company KPMG, throws light on the strong points of Hyderabad as an attractive destination for investors.

The first edition, which was released at the HYSEA’s 27th edition of Annual Innovation Summit on Thursday, was based on an extensive survey conducted by KPMG.

“About 41 per cent of the business heads ranked infrastructure as their top reason to choose Hyderabad as their preferred business destination. About 93 per cent of the respondents felt that their presence met their growth expectations. And one-third of them said the city operations, in fact, have exceeded their expectations,” the report said.

While 98 per cent of them were satisfied with political stability in the city, about 74 per cent of the respondents felt that attrition in Hyderabad is similar or lower than other Indian cities. About 93 per cent rated the city as satisfactory in terms of innovation that brings forth new ideas to address the existing problems.

“About 87 per cent of the respondents are satisfied or highly satisfied with the talent pool available in the city, while the remaining 13 per cent are dissatisfied. Almost all the respondents felt that the city is future ready vis-a-vis their business plans,” the 58-page report said.

Talent availability, costs

Quoting a survey, the report said the city accounted for 8.44 per cent of total migrations happening across cities in the country, making it the top-3 destinations to attract talent in the country.

“The salary trends in Hyderabad are one of the most attractive for firms planning to set up business or expand their existing businesses here. When compared to other metro cities, Hyderabad’s salary rates are about 10 per cent lesser for typical IT roles and about 15-20 per cent lesser in non-tech roles,” it pointed out.

The city has a technology talent pool base of 5.50 lakh professionals, which grew by 14.3 per cent in 2018-19.

The IT exports recorded a growth rate of 16.89 per cent last year, almost double the national IT export figures.

“To meet the growing demand, Hyderabad’s office stock is expected to record a compounded annual growth rate of 13.84 per cent in the next three years. It is likely to touch 90 million sq ft by 2021,” it said.