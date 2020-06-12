Infrastructure asset valuations get stretched as suitors, funds tread cautiously in the wake of Covid

Lend ‘Mi’ your ears
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
The Covid-19 induced lockdown has stretched the valuations of infrastructure assets with potential investors, suitors and funds treading cautiously seeking to gain more out of the slowdown in the economy.
While there may not be a significant impact on road sector assets when one factors the long-term value of the asset, there is the likelihood of a significant impact on the sale of power sector assets, particularly thermal power, as there is a growing shift towards renewable energy. The investments are also likely to flow more towards sale of assets in the renewable sector, according to experts tracking the sector.
Putting things in the current context of the economy seeking to emerge from the Covid-19 lockdown, Venkataraman Renganathan, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal, told BusinessLine: “The Covid 19 lockdown and the associated impact on economy has given an opportunity to corporates and funds to take a pause and relook at their acquisition strategy. Some of the deals that were on the verge of closure have also been put on hold. The setback on account of this lockdown on infrastructure asset classes like power and roads will be less compared to industries like hospitality, retail, entertainment etc and the authorities, including banks, have extended benefits to relieve the pressure on these asset operators.”
Representing a major consultancy firm that specialises in turning around companies, and also as a firm that was engaged with the Lazard Brothers, he added: “However, this gives a window for corporates and funds to squeeze down the valuations, look at alternate asset classes and prioritise deployment of funds.”
Significantly, companies and funds that have set apart resources for acquisitions are now having a relook at various options, including the ones they were seriously following of late.
Even with regard to the assets under consideration by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, assets fit for sale and operating assets might attract interest from buyers. But even in these, the buyers may want to squeeze out a little more.
For instance, thermal power assets that are operational may be attractive to some, but the recent reconsideration of an almost-done deal is an example of how buyers are re-looking at these assets.
And in the case of pure play construction companies, there is hardly any interest as they are asset less so no one seems interested.
In the case of the IBC, the primary objective is to resolve the insolvency and revive the sinking entity and possibly save the business and jobs. Everything in the system looks quite stressful. The Code envisages a two-phase resolution under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process — the resolution phase and the liquidation phase.
Several cases of insolvency failed to get resolved in the resolution phase. So, if the asset does not get resolved during the resolution phase, it is also unlikely to get a finality during the liquidation phase.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
Handling the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Himachal Pradesh postmen delivered pension at doorstep during the lockdown
How this Alliance saves mothers and newborns by timely use of technology
A study by Princeton University researchers discovered 15 different types of devious tricks used by e-commerce ...
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
₹968 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 9559409851000 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the ...
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...