Innovative solutions to infuse liquidity needed for revival of realty sector: Niranjan Hiranandani

Innovative financial solutions to infuse liquidity are needed to revive the realty sector, said the National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) here on Monday.

“While the scale of investment is huge, policy disruptions in the past such as Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, demonetisation and implementation of GST have led to a temporary slowdown in the sector,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, President, Naredco.

Healthy market

Though these changes are required for a healthy market in the long-term, it has impacted the business in the short-term. Hence, innovative financial solutions to infuse liquidity will boost the sentiment and help in sector's revival, he added.

Naredco also announced its 15th National Convention on ‘Housing for All 2022-Real Estate Inflection Point: Readying for Future’ which will take place on August 19.

The aim of the convention is providing a platform for dialogues on reviewing the challenges the sector faces and policy interventions for financing, taxation and use of new technologies for construction.

“The convention will help in finding solutions to the liquidity problem,” said Hiranandani.