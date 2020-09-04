Instagram adds dedicated Reels tab for users in India

Instagram is adding a dedicated tab for its short-video feature, Instagram Reels, for users in India.

India is the first market where the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform is launching the feature. It had started testing the feature for select users earlier this month.

“Earlier this month, we started testing a new tab on Instagram to make it easier to discover entertaining Reels. Today, we’re expanding this test in India to most of the country. India is the first market we’re launching in due to the interest and creativity we’ve seen. We’re hoping this tab makes it easier for people to see and enjoy Reels,” said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.

Instagram had launched its TikTok rival feature in July for users in India. With Reels, users can create and share short videos on the platform. Creators can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and other creative tools on Reels.

Reels were made available to a wider audience through a new space in Explore for users with a public account.

The new Reels Tab will be available in the navigation bar. It will no longer be a separate unit within, and will replace the Explore tab. The Explore tab has been moved to the top of the feed.

The Reels tab will exclusively showcase only those videos created in the Reels format. It will have an “immersive auto-playing video, a creation entry point that opens to the Reels camera and a sound on by default with tap to toggle on/off”, Instagram said.