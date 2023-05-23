INSV Tarini, with six member crew including two women officers, returned to Indian shores at Goa on Tuesday after 17,000 nautical miles long trans-ocean inter-continental voyage in seven months.

The current sailing expedition of INSV Tarini, according to Indian Navy, is part of the run up towards the next big project to send a woman to circumnavigate the globe solo.

The grand “flag in” welcome ceremony at the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC), INS Mandovi, at Goa, showcased the exemplary valour, courage and perseverance of the crew, especially two women officers, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, who participated in the entire expedition, said the Indian Navy.

Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa undertook the voyage from Goa to Rio de Janerio via Cape Town and back, spanning over 188 days of sailing on the vessel. “This is a true display of Nari Shakti, a clarion call from the government of India to empower women,” commented the Navy.

The other participants include the onward leg crew from Goa to Rio-de-Janerio comprising Capt Atool Sinha, Lt Cdr Ashutosh Sharma and Lt Aviral Keshav, and the return leg crew comprising Cdr Nikhil Hegde, Cdr MA Zulfikar, Cdr Divya Purohit and Cdr AC Doke.

Increasing popularity

Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Rani Rampal, ex-captain of the Indian women hockey team, were among dignitaries who graced the ceremony.

The Navy is on a mission to circumnavigate the globe to promote ocean sailing in a big way. Captain Dilip Donde, was the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe in 2009-2010.

Subsequently, Cdr Abhilash Tomy was the first Asian skipper to participate in two circumnavigations. Recently during Golden Globe Race 2022, GGR, an east bound non-stop circumnavigation race starting and finishing in Les Sables d’ Olonne France and which bars participants from using modern cutting-edge navigational equipment, Cdr Abhilash Tomy (retd) accomplished the rare feat of getting a podium finish completing the gruelling course in second position.

The Navika Sagar Parikrama by six women naval officers increased the popularity of ocean sailing within the navy and the country further.