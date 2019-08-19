Invest in AP, CM Jagan urges NRIs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, currently visiting the US, has urged NRIs, especially those hailing from the two Telugu States, to invest in Andhra Pradesh and become partners in its progress.

The Chief Minister, YS Jaganmohan Reddy addressed NRIs in Dallas and other places and told them about the changes brought about about by his government during the past two-and-a-half months, after its landslide victory in the State Assembly elections and General Elections.

He said his aim was to provide transparent and efficient governance. He said reverse tendering process for projects had been resorted to in the State to curb corruption and control costs. “The State has a long coast line and abundant natural resources. It has four functioning ports and we will set up four more. Please invest in the State. We will provide you all required facilities,” he said.

He urged the NRIs to focus particularly on rural areas in the fields of education, medicine, and industry. “You may be Non-Resident Indians, but you can reside in the hearts of people if you invest in the State and do good to people. We will be with you in the endeavour at every stage,” he added.