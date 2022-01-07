‘Invest Rajasthan’ meet put off following Covid-19 concerns

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Rajasthan Government on Friday announced deferment of its investment summit - Invest Rajasthan expressing concerns over rising Covid-19 cases. The investment meet was scheduled between January 24-25, 2022 in Jaipur.
In its official communication on Invest Rajasthan the government released a statement saying, "Kindly note that owing to increasing Covid19 infection, Invest Rajasthan Summit has been postponed."
It also stated that the new dates would be announced in due course.
Notably, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced that he was tested positive with "very light" symptoms without other complications. This is the second time Gehlot had been infected with Covid-19. Earlier during the beginning of the second wave in April 2021, he was treated for the infection.
The Rajasthan Government's decision comes a day after the neighbouring Gujarat postponed its flagship investment congregation - Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) scheduled for three days starting January 10. Earlier, Gujarat's some of the senior bureaucrats including State Health Secretary, Health Commissioner, Tourism Secretary had tested positive for Covid-19.
Rajasthan has been pitching hard for investments in the areas of solar energy, petrochemicals, manufacturing, tourism and hospitality sectors. Government estimates suggest that the Invest Rajasthan summit had received investment proposals worth ₹6 lakh crore.
Like many other parts of the country, Rajasthan too has started witnessing a surge in daily Covid-19 cases from 45 on December 25 to 2,656 cases reported on January 6. Between January 1 and 6, the number of active cases in the State has jumped from 284 to 2,252, while the average daily test positivity rate for the State has jumped from 1% to 4.6%.
The State administration has enhanced the restrictions in addition to the State-wide night curfew between 11pm-5am. The additional restrictions make two-dose vaccination mandatory for citizens to access public places, educational institutes and markets. Also, it has asked cinema halls, exhibition centers, auditoriums to operate at 50 per cent capacity.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...