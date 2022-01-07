‘Invest Rajasthan’ meet put off following Covid-19 concerns

Rajasthan Government on Friday announced deferment of its investment summit - Invest Rajasthan expressing concerns over rising Covid-19 cases. The investment meet was scheduled between January 24-25, 2022 in Jaipur.

In its official communication on Invest Rajasthan the government released a statement saying, "Kindly note that owing to increasing Covid19 infection, Invest Rajasthan Summit has been postponed."

It also stated that the new dates would be announced in due course.

Gehlot tests Covid positive

Notably, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced that he was tested positive with "very light" symptoms without other complications. This is the second time Gehlot had been infected with Covid-19. Earlier during the beginning of the second wave in April 2021, he was treated for the infection.

The Rajasthan Government's decision comes a day after the neighbouring Gujarat postponed its flagship investment congregation - Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) scheduled for three days starting January 10. Earlier, Gujarat's some of the senior bureaucrats including State Health Secretary, Health Commissioner, Tourism Secretary had tested positive for Covid-19.

Rajasthan has been pitching hard for investments in the areas of solar energy, petrochemicals, manufacturing, tourism and hospitality sectors. Government estimates suggest that the Invest Rajasthan summit had received investment proposals worth ₹6 lakh crore.

Rising cases

Like many other parts of the country, Rajasthan too has started witnessing a surge in daily Covid-19 cases from 45 on December 25 to 2,656 cases reported on January 6. Between January 1 and 6, the number of active cases in the State has jumped from 284 to 2,252, while the average daily test positivity rate for the State has jumped from 1% to 4.6%.

The State administration has enhanced the restrictions in addition to the State-wide night curfew between 11pm-5am. The additional restrictions make two-dose vaccination mandatory for citizens to access public places, educational institutes and markets. Also, it has asked cinema halls, exhibition centers, auditoriums to operate at 50 per cent capacity.