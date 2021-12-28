Invest Rajasthan: State govt gets investment commitments of ₹36,820 cr in Chennai

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
The Rajasthan government has announced signing of six MoUs and five letter of intents (LOIs) attracting a total investment of ₹36,820 crore at its investment roadshow in Chennai, which concluded on Monday. The investment commitments have been received in sectors of solar power generation, textile park, pharma, steel, electric vehicle, tourism, gas sector.
In a press communication, Rajasthan government said it is likely to attract more investment proposals as many investors who attended the State government event expressed their sincere intentions of investing.
The investment agreements were signed in the presence of Rajasthan government’s Industry and Commerce Minister Shakuntala Rawat and the Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas. The two ministers also held discussions with investors at the Chennai roadshow and assured them on the immense growth opportunities in Rajasthan
“Invest Rajasthan is drawing international attention towards the rising investor potential of the State. Ushering new investments across various sectors, the event is going to be a milestone towards achieving the vision of our honourable Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot to develop the tate as an industrial hub of India,” said Shakuntala Rawat, Industry and Commerce Minister of Rajasthan.
The investment roadshow at Chennai is part of Rajasthan government’s nationwide investor outreach events being organised with support of CII. It had previously held roadshows in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad.
The investor connect programs are being held in prelude of Rajasthan Government’s mega investment summit Invest Rajasthan to be held at Jaipur on January 24-25.
