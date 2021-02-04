National

Investcorp appoints Harsh Shethia as Head of India business

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 04, 2021 Published on February 04, 2021

Investcorp, a global alternative asset manager, has appointed Harsh Shethia as Head of its business in India.

Shethia, who has been with Investcorp for nearly 19 years, was prior to this appointment a Product specialist for Real Estate and Credit for US and Europe.

In his new role, Shethia will focus on business development for Investcorp India. He will be reporting directly to Investcorp Group’s Co-Chief Executive Officer Rishi Kapoor.

Commenting on the appointment, Kapoor said in a statement: “Harsh’s appointment comes at an exciting juncture for Investcorp in India. His long association and experience across a diverse suite of roles at Investcorp have positioned him well for spearheading our business development activities in India.”

