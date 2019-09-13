INX Media case: Court rejects Chidambaram’s surrender plea

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed a plea by former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case, seeking to surrender in the money laundering case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar junked his plea. The Enforcement Directorate had on Thursday told the court that Chidambaram’s arrest was necessary in the INX Media case and it will do so at an appropriate time.

Chidambaram’s counsel had contended that the ED’s submission is mala fide and intended to ‘make him suffer’.

Chidambaram, 73, is already in judicial custody and the case is being probed by the CBI.

The ED had told the court that since Chidambaram was already in the judicial custody in the CBI case, he was not in a position to tamper with the evidence.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, had said that ED had come to the Congress leader’s house to arrest him on August 20 and 21 but now they do not want to do so just to ensure that he remains in judicial custody.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of ₹305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate had lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.