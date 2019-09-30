INX Media case: Delhi High Court refuses to grant bail to Chidambaram

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case.

Justice Suresh Kait denied bail to the Congress leader and said that there is no chance of tampering with evidence but there is a possibility that Chidambaram can influence witnesses.

Chidambaram, who is in custody since his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21, did not approach the trial court and had directly filed the regular bail plea in the High Court.

He was arrested from his Jor Bagh residence here and is in Tihar Jail under judicial custody till October 3.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007. This was during Chidambaram’s tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.