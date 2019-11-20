National

INX Media case: SC seeks ED response on Chidambaram’s bail plea

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 20, 2019 Published on November 20, 2019

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on a plea filed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram seeking bail in the INX Media money-laundering case.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi issued a notice to ED on Chidambaram’s appeal challenging the Delhi High Court’s November 16 verdict dismissing his bail plea in the case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, told the bench he would file a response by November 25. The bench, comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, posted the matter for hearing on November 26.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram, told the top court he should be granted bail as he is in custody for over three months.

Published on November 20, 2019
people
politics
fraud
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Government led by Shiv Sena will be in place by next month in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut