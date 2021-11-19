IOS Sports and Entertainment signs up athletes Kamalpreet Kaur, Shaili Singh and Priyanka Goswami

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
IOS Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd has signed up athletes Kamalpreet Kaur, Shaili Singh and Priyanka Goswami and will manage all their sponsorships and marketing related aspects of their sporting careers.
Kaur stood sixth in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and is the only Indian women to breach the 63 m market in discuss throw. Singh is silver medalist long jumper at the U20 Athletic Worlds, while Goswami is Olympian race walker.
Earlier, IOS Sports & Marketing had inked a three-year partnership with Athletics Federation of India as their commercial partners. The company said that the three athletes will join a talented bunch of AFI athletes managed by IOS Sports & Entertainment like Hima Das, Dhanalakshmi V, Revathi S, Sarthak Bhambri and Tajinder Pal Singh.
Rahul Trehan, COO, IOS Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd said, “We have been committed towards the growth of Indian Olympic sports and our history speaks volumes about our commitment. Talents like Shaili are the future of Indian Athletics while Kamalpreet and Priyanka are strong contenders at top level and such talents should be nurtured, protected and provided with all the necessary support that they need and we intend to do exactly the same.”
He added, “Our commitment has always been to allow an athlete concentrate on their performance and training while we take care of all the financial ammunition they need."
IOS Sports and Entertainment’s talent roster includes an extensive line-up of Olympic Athletes with the likes of Manpreet Singh, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu , Lovlina Borgohain and Rani Rampal among others.
