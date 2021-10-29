IRCTC Convenience fee: Railways Ministry withdraws decision

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Railways Ministry has decided to withdraw the controversial decision that mandated its online ticketing arm IRCTC to share half of its convenience fee with the Ministry. “Ministry of Railways has decided to withdraw the decision on IRCTC convenience fee”, DIPAM Secretary tweeted on Friday.
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had on Thursday informed the stock exchanges that Railways Ministry has said that 50 per cent of the revenues earned as convenience fee from bookings on its website should be shared with the national transporter ( Railways Ministry) with effect from November 1.
It maybe recalled that the revenue share arrangement had been discontinued since the pandemic.
Shares of IRCTC plunged 25 per cent to ₹ 685 on Friday morning. IRCTC shares had turned ex-split and readjusted on Thursday after the board had approved 1:5 stock split on August 12 to help enhance liquidity in this counter and make shares within the reach of small investors.
Soon after the Railways Ministry decision seeking 50 per cent of the IRCTC convenience fee became public, several analysts noted that this was big negative for shareholders as IRCTC is likely to lose 43 per cent of its profits due to the new scheme of arrangement.
Also read: Govt seeks 50% share of IRCTC convenience fee
Some of them even came out to media houses and TV channels to air their views as to how people should be careful in investing their hard earned money in public sector stocks and not show undue optimism in them, especially when minority shareholders’ interests, in most situations, are not considered while formulating policy decisions.
Convenience fees charged from customers generated a sizeable revenue for both IRCTC and the Railways. The fee is in addition to the rail fare and is being charged for the service of online ticket booking.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...