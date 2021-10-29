IRCTC Convenience fee: Railways Ministry withdraws decision

The Railways Ministry has decided to withdraw the controversial decision that mandated its online ticketing arm IRCTC to share half of its convenience fee with the Ministry. “Ministry of Railways has decided to withdraw the decision on IRCTC convenience fee”, DIPAM Secretary tweeted on Friday.

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had on Thursday informed the stock exchanges that Railways Ministry has said that 50 per cent of the revenues earned as convenience fee from bookings on its website should be shared with the national transporter ( Railways Ministry) with effect from November 1.

It maybe recalled that the revenue share arrangement had been discontinued since the pandemic.

Shares plunge

Shares of IRCTC plunged 25 per cent to ₹ 685 on Friday morning. IRCTC shares had turned ex-split and readjusted on Thursday after the board had approved 1:5 stock split on August 12 to help enhance liquidity in this counter and make shares within the reach of small investors.

Soon after the Railways Ministry decision seeking 50 per cent of the IRCTC convenience fee became public, several analysts noted that this was big negative for shareholders as IRCTC is likely to lose 43 per cent of its profits due to the new scheme of arrangement.

Some of them even came out to media houses and TV channels to air their views as to how people should be careful in investing their hard earned money in public sector stocks and not show undue optimism in them, especially when minority shareholders’ interests, in most situations, are not considered while formulating policy decisions.

Convenience fees charged from customers generated a sizeable revenue for both IRCTC and the Railways. The fee is in addition to the rail fare and is being charged for the service of online ticket booking.