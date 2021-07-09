IRCTC to resume service of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express from August 7

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will resume the services of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express from August 7.
“It is informed that services of train no. 82901182902, ADI-MMCT-ADI Ahmadabad Mumbai Tejas Express will be restored w.e.f. August 07, 2021,” IRCTC said in a regulatory filing.
The train will run four days a week viz, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, it said.
The operations of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express were suspended from April 2, 2021, amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Tejas Express promises to deliver great amenities. The train comes equipped with all modern onboard facilities for the passengers. The train’s fare will be dynamic in nature considering the prevailing bus, taxi, rail fares as well as the airfares, as per a LiveMint report.
The train will not have a tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota, only a general quota and foreign tourist quota as per the report. It will have six seats in Executive Class and 12 seats in Chair Car available for foreign tourists.
A key challenge for the service would be passenger traffic. Operations of the train were suspended last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic as a lesser number of passengers took to trains given the surge in cases, IRCTC had said. For the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, IRCTC saw 35 per cent occupancy post-pandemic services, compared to 80 per cent occupancy in the pre-pandemic levels last year, as per previous reports.
Operations resumed in February this year before being suspended again in April.
