National

IREDA reports ₹346-crore profit for FY21

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 31, 2021

Total income rises 12% to ₹2,658 crore

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has registered a 61 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹346 crore for the financial year 2020-21.

The public-sector non-banking financial institution’s total income rose 12 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,658 crore over the year, the Ministry of Power said in a statement on Sunday.

Its loan book has grown annually by 18 per cent year-on-year to ₹27,854 crore. Loans of ₹8,827 crore were disbursed in the fiscal year 2020-21, the second highest in the company’s history.

The net-worth of the firm has grown 19 per cent year-on-year to reach ₹2,995 crores in March. IREDA reduced its non-performing assets by 5.61 per cent over the fiscal year, the statement added.

Also read: IREDA invites bids for solar PLI scheme

The firm is the implementing agency for the Centre‘s ₹4,500-crore production-linked incentive scheme for solar manufacturing units.

Last week, IREDA invited bids from manufacturers under the scheme. The beneficiaries will be selected for five years, with incentives based on a range of parameters such as efficiency of modules, local value addition, backward integration, and size of plant.

Published on May 31, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

renewable energy
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.