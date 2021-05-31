IREDA reports ₹346-crore profit for FY21

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has registered a 61 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹346 crore for the financial year 2020-21.
The public-sector non-banking financial institution’s total income rose 12 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,658 crore over the year, the Ministry of Power said in a statement on Sunday.
Its loan book has grown annually by 18 per cent year-on-year to ₹27,854 crore. Loans of ₹8,827 crore were disbursed in the fiscal year 2020-21, the second highest in the company’s history.
The net-worth of the firm has grown 19 per cent year-on-year to reach ₹2,995 crores in March. IREDA reduced its non-performing assets by 5.61 per cent over the fiscal year, the statement added.
Also read: IREDA invites bids for solar PLI scheme
The firm is the implementing agency for the Centre‘s ₹4,500-crore production-linked incentive scheme for solar manufacturing units.
Last week, IREDA invited bids from manufacturers under the scheme. The beneficiaries will be selected for five years, with incentives based on a range of parameters such as efficiency of modules, local value addition, backward integration, and size of plant.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...