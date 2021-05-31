Is Centre’s vaccine allocation to States equitable?

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
As part of the nationwide Covid vaccination drive, the Centre has been supplying vaccines to the States and Union Territories (UTs), to be administered to the public. But there have been complaints by many States that they are not getting the vaccines rightfully due to them.
We analysed the data to see if the allocation is equitable. Numbers show that the population of the State seems to be the primary consideration in these allocations and efficiency of administering vaccines is not being given enough weight. The method of allocation can be refined further. A formula can be used which is dynamic and captures the shifting case-loads in different parts of the country.
According to the Centre’s press release, the allocation of vaccines to States/UTs is based on, “the extent of infection (number of active Covid cases) & performance (speed of administration). Wastage of vaccine will also be considered in this criteria and will affect the criteria negatively.”
Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and West Bengal were the top five States that received the highest number of doses, as of May 18.
Maharashtra received 9.6 per cent of the total doses supplied, Uttar Pradesh, 8.3 per cent, Gujarat and Rajasthan, 7.7 per cent each, and West Bengal, 6.4 per cent.
But it is not clear how the Centre is arriving at the numbers to be allocated. If the population of the region were to be the criteria for vaccine distribution, then Uttar Pradesh should top the list with 16.9 per cent of India’s population, followed by Maharashtra at 9.2 per cent, Bihar at 9 per cent, West Bengal at 7.3 per cent and Madhya Pradesh at 6.2 per cent. While Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra received a large share of vaccine doses, Bihar (4.7 per cent share of vaccines), West Bengal (6.4 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (5.10 per cent) received a far lower share than that warranted by their population.
If the efficiency of vaccine administration is considered, then Kerala should have received a far higher share of vaccines. Its efficiency (total doses administered divided by the total doses supplied) as on May 18th was 96 per cent. Rajasthan, Karnataka and West Bengal should also have received more vaccines based on this metric.
Likewise, if we look at the vaccination per 100 people of the population of these regions, then Kerala stood first at 24.2, followed by Gujarat at 21.9, Chhattisgarh at 20.9, Rajasthan at 19.8 and Karnataka at 17.1. Kerala received only 4.2 per cent of the total doses, Chhattisgarh, only 3.6 per cent, Karnataka, 5.7 per cent, whereas Gujarat and Rajasthan received 7.7 per cent each of the total doses.
The supply of doses to States and UTs must be based on a formula that gives precedence to active case-load over population.
States that are more efficient in administering vaccines need to be given a higher share too. Because the active case-load is dynamic and keeps changing every day, the Centre must also regulate the share it provides accordingly. The formula used to make the periodic allocation needs to be shared with the public.
(With inputs from Monika Yadav in New Delhi)
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...