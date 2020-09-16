Is Govt with Army or with China, asks Rahul Gandhi

The statement of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on Tuesday revealed “the lies, double speak, hoodwinking and hypocrisy” of the Narendra Modi government on the issue of the ongoing border tensions with China, charged the Congress.

It also criticised another statement by the Centre that India took two loans amounting ₹9,202 crore from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said one must understand the chronology. He tweeted that Modi said no one crossed the border. “Then, took a huge loan from a China-based bank. Then, Defence Minister said, China occupied our land. Now, MOS Home (Ministry) says- there’s no infiltration. Is Modi govt with Indian Army or with China? Modi-ji, why so scared?,” Gandhi asked.

Also, Party spokesman Pawan Khera said the much touted policy of the Modi government of cracking down on Chinese business relationships with India stands exposed. “The nation is shocked at such brazen duplicity of the Modi government in handling China’s territorial aggression,” he said.