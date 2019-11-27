IS terror module case: Prime accused gets 14-yr rigorous imprisonment

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
A special NIA court here on Wednesday awarded 14 year rigorous imprisonment to a man arrested in connection with a conspiracy to carry out terror strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states in 2016.
The Court had on Monday found guilty six people including prime accused Manseed Mehmood, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Kanakamala IS terror plot case.
One accused in the case, Jasim N K was acquitted.
Special judge P Krishnakumar also awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment to second accused Swalih Mohammed and seven years rigorous imprisonment to third accused Rashid Ali in the case.
While fourth accused N K Ramshad and eighth accused Moinuddin were awarded three years RI, fifth accused Safvan was awarded eight years rigorous imprisonment.
The court also slapped a fine of varying amounts on each of the convicts.
The court has found that they had not joined the ISIS but made it clear that they were qualified to be called as members of a terror gang.
The NIA had busted the IS module from Kanakamala in Kannur district in October 2016 when they were holding a meeting to plan terror attacks against prominent persons, including judges, police officers and politicians, and foreign tourists.
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
The rupee (INR) broke out of the critical resistance at 71.6 and closed at 71.49 against the dollar (USD) on ...
Five years ago, the purchase of a house property through agents or brokers would have you back-off from a ...
It has been able to ride out the slowdown by focussing on pockets with low penetration such as post-wash ...
Did Karvy Stock Broking misuse the power of attorney given to it by investors?
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...