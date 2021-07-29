ISRO to launch a satellite for natural disaster monitoring later this year

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch a geo-imaging satellite, EOS-3, capable of near-real time monitoring of natural disasters like floods and cyclones in the third quarter of 2021-22, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science & Technology, also in charge of Department of Space, told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Apart from natural disasters, the satellite which is capable of imaging the country 4 to 5 times a day will be able to monitor water bodies, crops, vegetation condition, and forest cover changes among others, he said in a written reply.

He also said the first developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is scheduled in the fourth quarter of 2021 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. ISRO’s vast experience in Solid propulsion and heritage of proven design practices has enabled SSLV to be developed as a cost-effective, three stage, all-solid launch vehicle with a payload capability of 500 kg to 500 km planar orbit or 300 kg to Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit.

SSLV is ideal for on-demand, quick turn-around launch of small satellites. The major technologies developed as part of realisation of SSLV are flexible nozzle control with electro-mechanical actuators for all stages, miniaturised avionics and a velocity-trimming module in the upper stage for precise satellite injection, Singh said.

Space Activities Bill

In reply to another question, the Minister said the Space Activities Bill, which pertains to regulation and promotion of private players in space sector, is under active consideration by the government. The government is in the process of creating an ecosystem to encourage more private participation in indigenous production of space technologies, services and devices.

In June last year, the Centre had announced space sector reforms and created the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) as an independent nodal agency under the Department of Space with the mandate of promoting, handholding, licensing, authorising and monitoring private space activities in India.

Access to Department of Space (DOS) facilities and expertise are extended to private entities to support their space activities. Announcement of opportunities were done offering challenges in new domains of space technology.