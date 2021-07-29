ISRO to launch a satellite for natural disaster monitoring later this year

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch a geo-imaging satellite, EOS-3, capable of near-real time monitoring of natural disasters like floods and cyclones in the third quarter of 2021-22, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science & Technology, also in charge of Department of Space, told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Apart from natural disasters, the satellite which is capable of imaging the country 4 to 5 times a day will be able to monitor water bodies, crops, vegetation condition, and forest cover changes among others, he said in a written reply.
He also said the first developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is scheduled in the fourth quarter of 2021 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. ISRO’s vast experience in Solid propulsion and heritage of proven design practices has enabled SSLV to be developed as a cost-effective, three stage, all-solid launch vehicle with a payload capability of 500 kg to 500 km planar orbit or 300 kg to Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit.
SSLV is ideal for on-demand, quick turn-around launch of small satellites. The major technologies developed as part of realisation of SSLV are flexible nozzle control with electro-mechanical actuators for all stages, miniaturised avionics and a velocity-trimming module in the upper stage for precise satellite injection, Singh said.
In reply to another question, the Minister said the Space Activities Bill, which pertains to regulation and promotion of private players in space sector, is under active consideration by the government. The government is in the process of creating an ecosystem to encourage more private participation in indigenous production of space technologies, services and devices.
In June last year, the Centre had announced space sector reforms and created the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) as an independent nodal agency under the Department of Space with the mandate of promoting, handholding, licensing, authorising and monitoring private space activities in India.
Access to Department of Space (DOS) facilities and expertise are extended to private entities to support their space activities. Announcement of opportunities were done offering challenges in new domains of space technology.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...