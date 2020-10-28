National

ISRO to launch first satellite of the year on Nov 7

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 28, 2020 Published on October 28, 2020

After a gap of nearly ten months, a a PSLV will roar again from Sriharikota. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49), will launch EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1502 hrs on November 7.

The EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. The customer satellites are being launched under commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited, Department of Space, says a release by ISRO. . The launch will be live telecast on ISRO website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels, the release said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 28, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.