ISRO to launch first satellite of the year on Nov 7

After a gap of nearly ten months, a a PSLV will roar again from Sriharikota. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49), will launch EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1502 hrs on November 7.

The EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. The customer satellites are being launched under commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited, Department of Space, says a release by ISRO. . The launch will be live telecast on ISRO website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels, the release said.