I-T authorities to file criminal case against Gujarat businessman Mahesh Shah, his chartered accountant

The Income Tax authorities in Ahmedabad on Thursday said that a criminal case will soon be filed against city-based land dealer Mahesh Shah and his chartered accountant who had filed false declaration of ₹13,860 crore of black money under the Income Declaration Scheme (IDS).

Shah had declared unaccounted wealth of ₹13,860 crore, but failed to pay the first instalment of the payable tax. He had later claimed that the money did not belong to him but to some ‘powerful people’, whose names he had agreed to give to the I-T department.

However, the I-T officials on Thursday stated that Shah has so far not revealed any names; hence, he will be summoned soon for further questioning.

“Shah has not revealed any names so far. Soon a criminal complaint will be filed against him and his chartered accountant who accompanied him to file the false declaration,” said BD Gupta, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Gujarat. The I-T officials further said that they were armed with huge information regarding many others like Shah. “Action on these cases too will be taken,” he said, after announcing the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) in Gujarat.

On the crackdown on black money holders in Gujarat, the Department has conducted 30 searches and 13 surveys across Gujarat since the announcement of demonetisation on November 8.

“We have seized assets worth ₹22.93 crore, including gold and jewellery worth ₹6.8 crore and new currency worth ₹3.53 crore during the seizure, while admissions worth ₹50.10 crore were made in the survey activity. All activities were conducted based on credible information from sources,” said a senior official of the I-T department, Ahmedabad.

The department had also undertaken verification activity at a bank branch in Ahmedabad on suspicion of money laundering in bank accounts.