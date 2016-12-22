I-T authorities to file criminal case against Gujarat businessman Mahesh Shah, his chartered accountant

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
The Income Tax authorities in Ahmedabad on Thursday said that a criminal case will soon be filed against city-based land dealer Mahesh Shah and his chartered accountant who had filed false declaration of ₹13,860 crore of black money under the Income Declaration Scheme (IDS).
Shah had declared unaccounted wealth of ₹13,860 crore, but failed to pay the first instalment of the payable tax. He had later claimed that the money did not belong to him but to some ‘powerful people’, whose names he had agreed to give to the I-T department.
However, the I-T officials on Thursday stated that Shah has so far not revealed any names; hence, he will be summoned soon for further questioning.
“Shah has not revealed any names so far. Soon a criminal complaint will be filed against him and his chartered accountant who accompanied him to file the false declaration,” said BD Gupta, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Gujarat. The I-T officials further said that they were armed with huge information regarding many others like Shah. “Action on these cases too will be taken,” he said, after announcing the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) in Gujarat.
On the crackdown on black money holders in Gujarat, the Department has conducted 30 searches and 13 surveys across Gujarat since the announcement of demonetisation on November 8.
“We have seized assets worth ₹22.93 crore, including gold and jewellery worth ₹6.8 crore and new currency worth ₹3.53 crore during the seizure, while admissions worth ₹50.10 crore were made in the survey activity. All activities were conducted based on credible information from sources,” said a senior official of the I-T department, Ahmedabad.
The department had also undertaken verification activity at a bank branch in Ahmedabad on suspicion of money laundering in bank accounts.
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Bike ambulances bring timely first-aid services to people in remote areas around Shimla
Rajasthan’s mining industry is far from the modernised operation one expects it to be
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
Please Email the Editor