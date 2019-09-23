It’s a shame BJP created panic over NRC in Bengal: Mamata

Accusing the BJP of creating panic over National Register of Citizens (NRC), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed it has led to six deaths in the State.

Addressing a trade unions’ meet here, the TMC supremo iterated that she will not allow NRC in the State.

“NRC exercise will not be carried out in Bengal or anywhere else in the country, it was conducted in Assam because of the Assam accord,” she asserted.

The Assam Accord, an agreement signed in 1985 between the then Rajiv Gandhi government and the All Assam Students’ Union, had ended a six-year mass movement against immigrants alleged to have settled illegally from Bangladesh.

“Shame on the BJP for creating panic over NRC in Bengal, it has led to six deaths. Have faith in me, I will never allow the exercise in Bengal,” Banerjee said, without elaborating further.

More than 19 lakh people in Assam have been excluded from the recently-published final NRC, a proof of Indian citizenship.

Criticising the BJP for “undermining democratic values” in the country, the Chief Minister said: “Democracy exists in Bengal but it is under threat in several other parts of the country.”

A protest rally

The BJP is not talking about job losses or the downward spiral of the Indian economy, all it wants to do is serve its own political interests, she alleged.

“A rally will be taken out on October 18 against privatisation and shutting down of public sector units across the country. I will take part in it,” the TMC chief stated.

The CM also lambasted the media for allegedly bowing down to the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“The media is not playing the role it is supposed to. Barring a few, most mediahouses have bowed down to the BJP-led government,” she added.