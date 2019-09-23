It’s a shame BJP created panic over NRC in Bengal: Mamata

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Accusing the BJP of creating panic over National Register of Citizens (NRC), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed it has led to six deaths in the State.
Addressing a trade unions’ meet here, the TMC supremo iterated that she will not allow NRC in the State.
“NRC exercise will not be carried out in Bengal or anywhere else in the country, it was conducted in Assam because of the Assam accord,” she asserted.
The Assam Accord, an agreement signed in 1985 between the then Rajiv Gandhi government and the All Assam Students’ Union, had ended a six-year mass movement against immigrants alleged to have settled illegally from Bangladesh.
“Shame on the BJP for creating panic over NRC in Bengal, it has led to six deaths. Have faith in me, I will never allow the exercise in Bengal,” Banerjee said, without elaborating further.
More than 19 lakh people in Assam have been excluded from the recently-published final NRC, a proof of Indian citizenship.
Criticising the BJP for “undermining democratic values” in the country, the Chief Minister said: “Democracy exists in Bengal but it is under threat in several other parts of the country.”
The BJP is not talking about job losses or the downward spiral of the Indian economy, all it wants to do is serve its own political interests, she alleged.
“A rally will be taken out on October 18 against privatisation and shutting down of public sector units across the country. I will take part in it,” the TMC chief stated.
The CM also lambasted the media for allegedly bowing down to the BJP-led government at the Centre.
“The media is not playing the role it is supposed to. Barring a few, most mediahouses have bowed down to the BJP-led government,” she added.
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports