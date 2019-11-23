National

It was Ajit Pawar’s personal decision to support BJP,not NCP says Sharad Pawar

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on November 23, 2019 Published on November 23, 2019

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

The NCP president also placed on record that the party did not support or endorse this decision of Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar has tweeted that Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP was his personal decision and not that of the NCP.

“ Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his” Pawar tweeted. 

 

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told the media that Sharad Pawar has nothing to do with Ajit Pawar’s decision. “ Ajit Pawar has deceived Sharad Pawar” said Raut. He added that Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar might address a joint press conference.  

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal reportedly said that Sharad Pawar was not aware of the developments.  According to reports, about 15-20 NCP MLAs are with Ajit Pawar.   

BJP leader and former Chief Minister  Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday while Sharad Pawar’s nephew and the Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his deputy. 

