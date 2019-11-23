It was Ajit Pawar’s personal decision to support BJP,not NCP says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar has tweeted that Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP was his personal decision and not that of the NCP.

“ Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his” Pawar tweeted.

We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 23, 2019

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told the media that Sharad Pawar has nothing to do with Ajit Pawar’s decision. “ Ajit Pawar has deceived Sharad Pawar” said Raut. He added that Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar might address a joint press conference.

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal reportedly said that Sharad Pawar was not aware of the developments. According to reports, about 15-20 NCP MLAs are with Ajit Pawar.

BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday while Sharad Pawar’s nephew and the Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his deputy.