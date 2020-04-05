National

It’s everyone’s collective duty to help, protect health workers: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 05, 2020 Published on April 05, 2020

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that it is everyone’s collective duty to help and protect health workers who are in the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus.

In a tweet, she urged people to send their message to these “brave warriors”. “In this war against coronavirus, our doctors, nursing staff, technicians and sanitation workers are the warriors who are staking their lives to manage the disease. It is everyone’s duty to help them, keep them and their families safe and to support them. Send your message to these brave warriors,” the Congress general secretary said in the tweet in Hindi.

Her message comes in the wake of reports of some attacks on doctors and paramedic staff in some parts of the country.

Published on April 05, 2020
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Gujarat reports 14 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death