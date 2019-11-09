It’s time to go ahead with building the Ram temple: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

My Five: Anshu Sharma
"The country should look ahead and build the ram temple in Ayodhya at the Ram Janmabhoomi, " said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief, Mohan Bhagwat.
He was addressing journalists after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of building a temple of Lord Ram and put to rest the long-standing title dispute regarding ownership of land.
“We must put aside past differences and now the focus should now be to build a temple of Lord Ram…The time has come to look ahead,” Bhagwat said.
The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.
Bhagwat did not immediately comment on the Supreme Court directive to allot the plot for building a mosque in Ayodhya. He said that the order will need to be studied but the onus of allocating land is on the Centre and State government.
In one of the most important and much anticipated judgements in India’s history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.
The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a “prominent site” and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.
