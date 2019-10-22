Jagan demands special status, funds

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday and reiterated the demand for special category status to the State. He also urged Shah to release the promised revenue deficit of ₹18,969.26 crore.

They also discussed the approval of Polavaram project estimates, promises made during bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh and funds allocation to backward districts of the State, according to a press release.

The diversion of surplus Godavari waters to the Krishna was also discussed. The Chief Minister said the loss suffered by the State due to bifurcation can only be adequately compensated by granting the special category status which will result in rapid industrialisation and growth of services sector.

Reddy also sought funds to different projects such as construction of a port at Ramayapatnam in Prakasam district, Visakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridor, a petro-chemical complex at Kakinada, and also establishment of a steel plant in Kadapa.

Of the ₹2,100 crore allocated for seven backward districts in the State, so far only ₹1,050 crore had been given by the Centre and the remaining amount should be released forthwith, he said. The Chief Minister also appealed to Amit Shah to grant ₹55,548.87 crore in accordance with the revised estimates of the mega Polavaram project on the Godavari, a national project. Of the amount, land acquisition and R&R itself will consume ₹33,000 crore.

Reddy also urged the Centre to reimburse ₹5,073 crore already spent by the State government.