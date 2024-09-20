It is not for the first time that the political parties in Andhra Pradesh are fighting over Tirupati Balaji. But this time it is touching the sentiments of crores of devotees of the lord as the controversy is over adulterated “Laddu’s” which is offered as prasadam.

A normally silent Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party Chief, Jangan Mohan Reddy, decided to counter the allegations made against the quality of Laddu’s offered during his regime by the current government in the State led by TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Countering all allegations word by word, Jangan said “this is pulling God into politics in an atrocious manner...” . Terming Naidu as master in deflecting issues, he said, the timing of raising quality control comes exactly when the new government is completing 100 days and people are questioning Naidu on his election promises.

The YSRCP has moved Andhra Pradesh High Court regarding allegations made by Naidu about the Tirumala Laddu Prasadam. In response to CM Naidu’s remarks that animal fat was used in the Prasadam, YSRCP has requested an inquiry by either a sitting judge or a High Court committee. The matter is likely to be heard next Wednesday.

Naidu on his part has assured that strict action will be taken against offenders.

Talking about the timing, Jagan said, “The samples were collected on July 12th, when Chandrababu Naidu was the CM, and the test results were released on July 23rd. The report has been made public two months later.”

The lab test report of the NDDB CALF Ltd on July 23 was released by Naidu, which showed beef tallow, fish oil and palm oil being used to make the famous Tirupati Laddus.

“When vehicles carrying the produce samples of which rejected and consumption has not happened, why after two months, Naidu now has placed this report.”

“This report is placed from TDP office not from the government establishment or the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple,TTD. Why should TDP do it,” Jagan questioned saying when there is a robust procurement process why politics should be played over it.

Replaying the entire procurement process which TTD follows, Jagan said, “the TTD awards contracts to ghee companies by inviting online tenders and allocates them as a routine process.”

“The companies must produce a quality certificate issued by NABL and the tankers carrying the produce must have them. After it reaches destination, the TTD conducts three tests on the ghee, and only after the sample passes these tests is it used in food preparation.”

“How can Chandrababu Naidu claim that the laddus are adulterated?,” Jagan said addressing media, stressing “Every tanker of ghee is tested three times, and only the ghee that passes is accepted. This is the regular practice.”

In fact, jumping into the ‘Laddu war’ Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh tweeted: “We are all deeply disturbed with the findings of animal fat (fish oil, pork fat and beef fat ) mixed in Tirupati Balaji Prasad. Many questions to be answered by the TTD board constituted by YCP Govt then.

Our Govt is committed to take stringent action possible. But, this throws light on many issues surrounding desecration of temples ,its land issues and other dharmic practices.

Many be the time has come to constitute a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at a National level to look into all the issues related to temples in entire Bharath. A debate has to happen at a National level by all the policy makers, religious heads, judiciary,citizens,media and all others in their respective domains. I think we all should come together to put an end to desecration of ‘Sanathana Dharma’ in any form.”

When contacted by businessline the CALF (Centre for Analysis and learning in Livestock & Food) is a multidisciplinary analytical laboratory and cooperative organisation at NDDB (National Dairy Development Board) based in Gujarat’s Anand declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Shyamal Rao, the current EO of TTD has been quoted as saying that “TTD does not have its own adulteration laboratory or is sending the ghee samples to outside labs for quality testing were main reasons for compromise on poor quality of ghee.”

“The supplier took advantage of this...Another important factor was the rate. The rate agreed by the supplier was ₹320 per kg. This itself raises suspicion on the quality of ghee being supplied, as the rate was very low. Ghee supplied by all suppliers were satisfactory after testing, except for the ghee supplied by AR Dairy Foods Pvt Limited.”

Also read: Andhra Pradesh cabinet clears new liquor policy facilitating retail sales by private players