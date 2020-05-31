Jagan Reddy completes a year in office with focus on welfare schemes

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has completed a year in office with the focus on welfare measures.

After launching Pension Kanuka and Rythu Bharosa on Saturday, the Chief Minister said, “I am happy to celebrate my one year in office with farmers and the launch of 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Kendras will be beneficial to over 62 per cent of the population of the State that depend on agriculture.”

Jagan Reddy’s political journey began 11 years ago when he was elected an MP in 2009.

Welfare measures

During the first year as CM, the State disbursed ₹40,627 crore to 3.58 crore beneficiaries directly to their bank accounts.

The 3,648-km Padayatra before the elections last year exposed Reddy to the problems faced by the people in the State.

The Chief Minister said, “We had just a two-page manifesto and in the first year itself 90 per cent of the promises had been fulfilled. Of the 129 promises we made, we have fulfilled 77 while for 36 others we have given the calendar of implementation and the remaining 16 will soon be fulfilled. We have also fulfilled 40 promises that were not in the manifesto.”

Prohibition plans

“To implement prohibition, we have closed down 43,000 belt shops and took over the liquor trade to regulate it. Now, with the steep hike in liquor prices and cutting down the number of shops, the consumption of liquor has come down drastically,” he said.

“While the pension outgo during the previous government was ₹400 crore, our monthly pension payment is 1,500 crore. We have spent ₹2,200 crore for market intervention and rescued the farmers,” he said.

Referring to the State debt, he said, “The previous government has left dues worth ₹39,000 crore and loans to the tune of ₹2,60,000 crore and added to this was the Covid pandemic. Overcoming all these obstacles, we went ahead with our welfare schemes.”

Different sections

Listing out the welfare schemes for weavers, fishermen, auto and cab drivers, he said every section of society was considered during the past one year. The government has given ₹10,200 crore to 49 lakh farmer families under Rythu Bharosa PM Kisan scheme.

“On the social front, we have provided 50 per cent reservations to SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and women in nominated posts and have brought in BC Commission on a permanent basis. Aarogyasri, Kanti Velugu, and Nadu Nedu were launched to revamp hospitals and schools, Vidya Deewena, Vasathi Deevena,Goru Mudda, Amma Vodi and English medium are the game changers in the days to come,” he said.