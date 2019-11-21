Jaganmohan Reddy launches welfare schemes for fishermen

On the occasion of the World Fisheries Day, the Andhra Pradesh government launched a number of schemes for improving the life of fishermen on Thursday.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy launched schemes, named Matsyakara Nestam at Mummidivaram village in East Godavari district.

Increased compensation

The compensation paid to fishermen during the two-month conservation (fishing ban) period, which is from April 15 to June 15 every year, would be enhanced to Rs 10,000 from Rs 4,000 per head with effect from 2019-20.

The CM said that the YSR Congress Government had sanctioned and disbursed Rs 78.24 crores to fishermen from 68 villages in the East Godavari district who had suffered losses due to exploration activities taken up by GSPC, an oil company.

He said Rs 10 lakh would be paid to fishermen who had accidents at sea, and it will be applicable to all fishermen registered under the YSR Bima scheme from the the age of 18 to 60. The previous ex-gratia was Rs 5 lakhs.

Jaganmohan Reddy said aqua labs would be set at 46 places in the State, and power would be supplied to fishermen at Rs 1.50 per unit.

Defending English medium schools

He also said his Government had taken a decision to introduce English medium in Government schools from the next academic year to benefit the children of fishermen and other economically deprived sections of the society, but it was being misinterpreted as a move against Telugu language and culture.

He said the objective was only to help the underprivileged sections, and no motives should be attributed to the measure. “In fact, the children of many of the self-styled votaries of Telugu study in English in private schools. We are not neglecting Telugu, and it will be a subject right from the first standard to the tenth,” he explained.

Deputy Chief Minister P Subhash Chandra Bose and other ministers also attended the function.