Jagan’s sister tests political waters in Telangana

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Yeduguri Sandinti Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and President of YSR Congress Party, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has announced her political ambitions by dropping enough hints that she is going to start a political party in Telangana.
Kicking off a meeting with followers of her late father YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Telangana on Tuesday, she said that she is going to hold discussions with leaders and activists from various districts in the next few weeks to understand the ground realities in the State.
Sharmila’s announcement raised eyebrows with political analysts trying to gauge the likely impact of her entry into Telangana’s political arena. “There is a political space for us in Telangana. After the bifurcation of the State, no party is carrying on the legacy of late Rajasekhara Reddy in the State and cash in on that legacy,” a source in Sharmila’s camp told BusinessLine.
Her brother Jagan Mohan Reddy had always maintained that his party was not contesting in elections in Telangana because he had never worked for people’s issues there.
Rajasekhara Reddy had a good support base in rural areas of Telangana. However, his name would attract hostility here as he was against the bifurcation of the State and was quite vocal about it too. The animosity was so intense that hundreds of pro-Telangana agitators pelted stones and stopped Jagan Mohan Reddy from continuing his ‘Odarpu Yatra’ in Warangal district in 2010.
Rajasekhara Reddy’s followers, however, argue that his support base was still in tact in Telangana as people still remembered his developmental works.
The YSRCP, however, is quick to deny any links with Sharmila’s political ambitions. “It is her own decision to test political waters in Telangana. Her brother has tried to advice against the decision but, it seems, she has decided to go ahead,” Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, a close aide of Jagan Mohan Reddy, said.
Sharmila is not a novice to politics. She began her political journey by taking up a State-wide 3,000-km ‘padayatra’ when her brother was in judicial custody for several months facing ‘quid pro quo’ graft charges.
She actively campaigned for YSRCP in the 2019 elections in Andhra Pradesh. But both times, she went into hibernation soon after elections, with critics alleging that Jagan Mohan Reddy denied her the due.
Sharmila’s entry could make a dent into the vote bank of Congress, which is already facing a tough challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Her entry could also put spokes into BJP’s plans to clinch the next elections by attracting a section of youth in villages.
The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) might gain from this development as it would help them revive the argument that Andhra parties are out to harm the interests of Telangana.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...