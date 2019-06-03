Jai Shree Ram slogan row escalates in Bengal

Is the e-way bill system another inspector raj?
While there are glitches, the system has smoothened goods movement
The war between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the BJP showed no signs of abating with the latter’s Jai Shree Ram slogan becoming the latest bone-of-contention.
Three days ago, Banerjee lost her cool when BJP workers chantedJai Shree Ram during her visit to the North 24-Parganas. She instructed the police to take action and some people were arrested, reports said.
Over the last few days more Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were confronted with the same chants.
The BJP has also mounted a relentless attack on the Chief Minister. Video clips and memes of the incident(s) also went viral on social media.
The BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, fired the first salvo, saying 10 lakh post cards with Jai Shree Ram written on them will be sent to the Chief Minister’s office and residence.
Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo, too, was critical of the TMC chief and her strong reactions.
A political analyst said the slogan has become a full-fledged political issue. “CM’s strong reactions will only embolden BJP workers,” he said.
Banerjee, on her part, has initiated a counter response.
The Chief Minister on Sunday changed her display picture across social media platforms to Jai Hind, Jai Bangla. The picture of TMC’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts were also changed to Jai Hind, Jai Bangla with pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Matangini Hazra, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, and rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.
The TMC supremo, in a detailed Facebook post, accused the BJP of “mixing religion with politics. And alleged “divisiveness was being spread in Bengal”.
She said the slogans have religious and social connotations, but are being used by the BJP and the RSS to “sell the ideology of hatred”.
“We respect these sentiments. But the BJP is using these religious slogansto mix religion with politics. We do not respect this enforcement of political slogans on others in the name of so-called RSS, which Bengal never accepted.”
Banerjee added she has no issues with any party slogan or a political slogan.
“I have no problem with any particular slogan of political parties. Every political party has a slogan. My party has Jai Hind, Vande Mataram. The Left has Inquilab Zindabad. We respect each other,” she wrote.
Reacting to the social media memes, Banerjee said “misinformation and dis-information” was being spread “to create confusion and suppress truth and reality”.
While there are glitches, the system has smoothened goods movement
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...
The Wings Steel Sports wireless Bluetooth earphones look chic and offer crisp, immersive audio
It is a tiny park project that will go a long way in bringing joy to blind children. A sensory playground has ...
As increasing fear of a slowdown and recession triggers a sell-off in risky assets
They can give a nuanced view of the global economy
The indices gained marginally last week; the central bank’s policy meet could set the direction
Though the Centre rakes in the money, not all investors are assured of gains from the divestment candidates.
A new generation of detectives has captured the imagination of thriller lovers in Bengal
YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s scale of victory has surprised even his own party, but no one ever doubted the fire in ...
“Muriel’s inviting us to see a movie,” I say to Bins. “Coming?” He doesn’t look up from his laptop. So I ...
A new book allows a magical peek into the Mughal world of date-stuffed naan and samosa-studded biryani
Emerging out of a cloud of distrust and scandals, influencer marketing is entering a golden age
How a timeless Indian Institution has evolved
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...
While there are glitches, the system has smoothened goods movement
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...