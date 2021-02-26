Jaishankar discusses LAC, India-China relations with Chinese Minister

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar discussed the situation along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and overall India-China relations in a phone conversation with Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi that lasted 75 minutes on Thursday, per the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Noting the completion of disengagement in the Pangong Lake area, EAM emphasised that both sides should now quickly resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. EAM said that once disengagement is completed at all friction points, then the two sides could also look at broader de-escalation of troops in the area and work towards restoration of peace and tranquillity,” according to an official statement released on Friday.

Jaishankar referred to the meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister in September 2020 in Moscow where India had expressed its concern on provocative behaviour and unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter the status quo. He noted that the bilateral relations have been impacted severely over last year. He said that the boundary issues may take time to resolve but disturbance of peace and tranquility including by violence, will inevitably have a damaging impact on the relationship.

The Minister said that during their meeting in Moscow last year, both Ministers had agreed that the situation in the border areas was not in the interest of either side and decided that the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage and ease tensions. EAM noted that the two sides had maintained continuous communication since then through both the diplomatic and military channels. This had led to progress as both sides had successfully disengaged in the Pangong Tso Lake area earlier this month.

The Chinese Minister expressed satisfaction at the progress made so far and said it was an important step forward for restoration of peace and tranquility in border areas. He felt that both sides should make efforts to consolidate outcomes. Wang Yi also said it was necessary to sincerely implement the common understanding reached at various levels and improve management and control in the border areas, as per the statement.