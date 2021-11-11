Jaishankar holds talks with GCC Secretary General, seeks mutual recognition of vaccination certificates

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf and sought further easing of restrictions by the GCC countries on air travel from India as well as mutual recognition of vaccination certificates.
Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks here with Al-Hajraf, who is on his first official visit to India on November 10-11, 2021. “A detailed review of India-GCC relations with Secretary General @GCCSG Dr. Al-Hajraf. Discussed our growing political, trade and investment relationship. Agreed to convene the next India-GCC Troika Political Dialogue at an early date,” Jaishankar tweeted.
Also, exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, he said.
Both leaders recalled the historic and friendly India-GCC relations, which have seen robust progress in recent years, and undertook a detailed review of the relations as well as discussed ways to further enhance them, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
The GCC Secretary General lauded the contribution of the Indian community to the Gulf countries and said that GCC wants to be a partner of India in its economic growth. Jaishankar thanked the GCC countries for taking care of the large Indian diaspora in their countries during the Covid-19 pandemic and medical assistance provided during the second wave in India in April-May 2021, the MEA said.
Also read: Jaishankar calls on Israeli President, PM
The minister also apprised the Secretary General of the progress made by India in its vaccination programme and both leaders expressed satisfaction at India-GCC cooperation in handling the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic, it said.
Jaishankar hoped for further easing of restrictions by GCC countries on air travel from India and mutual recognition of vaccination certificates. the statement said.
Both leaders also discussed trade and investment relations between India and GCC and they expressed satisfaction that essential trade between India and GCC continued even during the Covid lockdowns. Both sides agreed on the need for further securing supply chains, including in the areas of energy security, food security and health care, the MEA said. Jaishankar highlighted India’s attractiveness as a destination for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), including for sovereign wealth funds in GCC countries, it said.
The EAM and GCC Secretary General also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. Jaishankar also congratulated Secretary General for the constructive role played by GCC in promoting stability and prosperity in the region. Both sides decided to convene the next India-GCC Troika Political Dialogue at an early date. The last round of the Dialogue was held virtually in November 2020.
Both sides also agreed to further institutionalise the annual meetings between EAM and GCC Troika by signing a Memorandum of Understanding in the coming months, the statement said.
Al-Hajraf will also hold discussions with Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...