Jaishankar, Sullivan discuss Covid-19 cooperation, promotion of open Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed India-US cooperation in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and working together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific in a meeting in Washington on Thursday.
“They welcomed cooperation in recent weeks that resulted in deliveries of over $500 million in COVID-19 relief supplies from the US federal and state governments, US companies, and from private citizens across America for the people of India,” as per a statement by NSC spokesperson Emily Horne.
Jaishankar is expected to take forward the discussion on Covid-19 relief, including supply of vaccines and raw materials for manufacturing of vaccines by the US to India, in his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later on Friday. The Minister is also scheduled to meet US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.
“I met today with India’s Minister Jaishankar. Our people-to-people ties and our values are the foundation of the U.S.-India partnership and will help us end the pandemic, lead on climate, and support a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Sullivan tweeted after the meeting.
Jaishankar, who is on a five-day tour to the US that started Monday in New York, is now in Washington meeting senior officials of the Joe Biden government and other politicians and business representatives.
He has already had meetings with Chairman, House Foreign Affairs Committee, Gregory Meeks and Ranking Member Michael McCaul on Thursday. “Discussed developments pertaining to Quad and our cooperation on vaccines. Recognise their leadership in building stronger ties,” Jaishankar tweeted following his meeting.
The Minister also had ``good conversations’’ with co-chairs of House India Caucus, Congressmen Brad Sherman and Steve Chabot. “The US Congress has been a tremendous pillar of support as India meets the Covid challenge,” he said.
In his meeting with Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence in the Biden administration, Jaishankar expressed India’s willingness to working closely together ``to address contemporary security challenges and advance our strategic partnership’’.
