Jaishankar, UN Secretary General discuss need to ramp up global vaccine production

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the need to ramp up global vaccine production through expanded supply chains and the need to provide vaccines for all with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a meeting in New York on Tuesday.

“The Secretary General expressed solidarity with the Government and the people of India in their efforts against the recent wave of Covid-19 pandemic. EAM appreciated the efforts of the Secretary General to facilitate ‘Vaccines for All’,” according to an official release issued by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations.

The two also had extensive discussions on the need to increase production of vaccines globally through expanded supply chains. “This was imperative to ensure fairer distribution of vaccines globally in the coming days. The proposal by India and South Africa for TRIPS waiver of vaccine patents can also contribute to greater production and more equity,” the release stated.

Jaishankar gave an account to Guterres of India’s efforts to meet its Paris commitments, enhance renewable energy goals, as well as its leadership role in the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. “They agreed that greater ambitions required more resources and greater commitment from the developed world,” per the release.

The Minister also gave an outline of India’s priorities for its Presidency of the Security Council in August 2021, including high-level events on `Maritime Security’ and on `Technology and Peacekeeping’.