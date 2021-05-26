Jaishankar, UN Secretary General discuss need to ramp up global vaccine production

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the need to ramp up global vaccine production through expanded supply chains and the need to provide vaccines for all with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a meeting in New York on Tuesday.
“The Secretary General expressed solidarity with the Government and the people of India in their efforts against the recent wave of Covid-19 pandemic. EAM appreciated the efforts of the Secretary General to facilitate ‘Vaccines for All’,” according to an official release issued by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations.
The two also had extensive discussions on the need to increase production of vaccines globally through expanded supply chains. “This was imperative to ensure fairer distribution of vaccines globally in the coming days. The proposal by India and South Africa for TRIPS waiver of vaccine patents can also contribute to greater production and more equity,” the release stated.
Jaishankar gave an account to Guterres of India’s efforts to meet its Paris commitments, enhance renewable energy goals, as well as its leadership role in the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. “They agreed that greater ambitions required more resources and greater commitment from the developed world,” per the release.
The Minister also gave an outline of India’s priorities for its Presidency of the Security Council in August 2021, including high-level events on `Maritime Security’ and on `Technology and Peacekeeping’.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...